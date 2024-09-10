Renegades Game Notes

Hudson Valley Renegades (73-58, 40-26) vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers (75-55, 36-29)

RHP Trent Sellers (6-3, 2.09 ERA) vs. RHP Carlson Reed (1-0, 0.87 ERA)

| SAL North Division Series Game 1 | Best-of-three series tied 0-0 | Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

CRUNCH TIME!: After winning the second-half race in the SAL North, the Renegades are headed to the South Atlantic League playoffs for the second straight year. They begin their postseason run today with a best-of-three series against first half champions Greensboro in the SAL North Division Series. The Renegades host game 1 at home, before playing Game 2 on Thursday and Game 3 if necessary on Friday in Greensboro. The Renegades are the only SAL team to make the playoffs in both 2023 and 2024.

REMATCH: The Renegades and Grasshoppers face off for the second time in 2024 this week. Hudson Valley made a trip to North Carolina back in mid-June, where they dropped five of six to Greensboro. However, the Renegades have been on a tear since that series concluded on June 25, with a 39-24 record to finish the regular season. Game 1 marks the first trip to Heritage Financial Park for the Grasshoppers since April 9, 2023, the opening series of the season.

RECORD SETTERS: The Renegades' win over Asheville on Sunday was the team's 73rd win of the year, setting a new franchise record for most wins in a year. The 2021 and 2022 Renegades each won 71 games.

HOME BODIES: Sunday's win for the Renegades was their 12th in the last 13 games at home. Hudson Valley completed their regular season with a 47-19 (.712) record at Heritage Financial Park this season, the best home record of any team in Minor League Baseball this season. Since 2005, the 'Gades home record ranks 12th among all MiLB teams, with the 2011 San Antonio Missions (AA, SD) having set the standard with a 55-15 (.786) mark to set the standard.

'GADES ARE HOT: The Renegades are 28-10 (.737) in their last 38 games. Hudson Valley has won 21 of its last 25 games at Heritage Financial Park, including a six-game sweep of Jersey Shore and seven-game sweep of Wilmington. The Renegades had a 29-7 record at home in the second half.

PITCHING IN: The Renegades pitching staff finished the regular season with a 3.25 ERA, not only the lowest in the South Atlantic League, but the best among all High-A teams. Hudson Valley ranked sixth among all full-season Minor League teams in ERA. With a shutout on Friday night, the Renegades threw a team-record 19 shutouts this season, which also leads MiLB. The 19 shutout victories were the most by a MiLB team since 2019, and is tied for 12th-most in the minors since 2005. Since the All-Star Break, the staff had a 2.37 ERA, ahead of the Midland RockHounds (AA, OAK) for the best in MiLB, who had a 2.51 ERA after the break.

THE NEW GUYS: Since early August, new additions to the Renegades have provided a major spark offensively. Jackson Castillo has been stellar in his month with the Renegades. Castillo is hitting .314 in High-A and has 20 RBIs in 21 games in High-A. In his first 15 High-A games, Brendan Jones has been on base an absurd 27 times. The Kansas St product has a .429 on-base percentage with Hudson Valley. Dylan Jasso enters the playoffs on a six-game hitting streak, where is 7-for-23 (.304) with six RBIs.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sported a 3.06 ERA (186 ER/547.1 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and third-best in the minors. In six games of the series against Asheville, the bullpen allowed just three runs in 27.2 innings, good for a 0.99 ERA.

BUYING WHAT HE'S SELLING: Trent Sellers continued his dominant form on Wednesday, throwing 3.2 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out a career-high eight batters. Entering the playoffs, Sellers has an absurd 0.38 ERA in his last 46.2 IP dating back to June 25, with 54 strikeouts and a .112 opposing average.

YOUTH RULES: George Lombard has come alive at the plate over the two weeks. During a 12-game on-base streak spanning from August 24th to September 6th, the 19-year-old was 18-for-49 (.367) at the plate, with eight doubles and a .987 OPS. Lombard was 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles on Thursday. Of his 26 hits with the Renegades this season, 18 of them came during this stretch, including all of his extra-base hits.

THROWING PUNCHES: The Renegades set a franchise record with 21 strikeouts on Saturday night. Starter Baron Stuart set his career-high with 12 punch outs in 4.2 innings, before the bullpen combined for nine strikeouts in 4.1 frames.

COLD-BLOODED: Hudson Valley walked it off for the 11th time this season on Thursday in a 5-4 victory. After trailing 4-0 in the eighth inning, the Renegades scored two in the eighth, two in the ninth, and one in the 10th to complete the comeback. They have now won eight games in 2024 when they've trailed in the seventh inning or later.

THIS GUY IS GROSZ: After being called up two weeks ago from Single-A Tampa, Josh Grosz has been stellar for Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Grosz tossed five innings of one-run ball, allowing just one hit. He struck out seven batters, marking the fourth consecutive start in which has five or more punchouts. Grosz has four quality starts in his last six Hudson Valley appearances. Since June 28th between Tampa and Hudson Valley, Grosz has been charged with just nine earned runs in 64 innings, good for a 1.26 ERA during that stretch.

ROC IS CLUTCH: Roc Riggio has provided a boost offensively that the Gades have needed as the regular season winds down. In the last six games, Riggio is 8-for-27 (.296) with two home runs, four doubles, and 10 RBIs with a .412 OBP and a 1.079 OPS. His RBI single in the eighth inning on Tuesday tied the game at 3, before HV went on to win in the ninth.

THE RUNNIN' RENEGADES ARE BACK: After stealing only 13 bases in 27 games in June, the Renegades have been on a stolen base frenzy, going 92-for-108 on stolen base attempts as a team in their last 56 games. Hudson Valley stole 21 bases in their final six-game series against. Asheville.

ALL THEY DO IS WIN: Since the start of the 2012 season, the Hudson Valley Renegades have an incredible .572 winning percentage, the second-best in MiLB behind only Bowling Green (.574) among active teams (min. 800 games). The third-place team, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, sports a .551 winning percentage.

MARTIN MASHING: Garrett Martin has been massive during this stretch run for Hudson Valley. The Renegades outfielder has 24 hits in his last 23 games (since 8/13), batting .304/.429/.570 in that span with an .973 OPS. After a remarkable series at the plate vs Wilmington from August 20-25, Martin earned SAL Player of the Week. In seven games, Martin was 8-for-21 with three home runs, two doubles, nine RBIs, 10 runs scored, and eight walks. The Renegades outfielder reached base an astounding 17 times in the series. Martin was the first Renegades player to win a SAL Weekly Award this season.

STARTING OFF RIGHT: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. A Renegades starting pitcher has allowed more than two earned runs in a start only three times since July 28, a stretch of 38 games. In that span, Hudson Valley starters have a 2.49 ERA in 159.0 IP, the sixth-best mark In MiLB. Overall, Renegades starters had a 3.44 ERA in 2024, 14th-best in MiLB.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 835 hits through 131 regular season games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, 19 fewer than the Down East Wood Ducks (A, TEX) for the lowest mark. Renegades pitching is holding the opposition to a .206 batting average this season, the best in MiLB. Incredibly, the Lansing Lugnuts (OAK, A+) allowed a staggering 1196 hits in 131 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

DOUBLES MACHINES: With 254 doubles in 2024, Hudson Valley has the most doubles in High-A this season, 14 more than the Everett AquaSox (A+, SEA).

HEATING UP: Antonio Gomez has been excellent at the plate since July 30. In 28 games, Gomez is slashing .304/.387/.543 with 15 extra-base hits and a .930 OPS. He has boosted his average from .169 to .238 in the last 28 games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT: With no errors in 19 of the last 36 games, Hudson Valley is now 38-12 in games this season where they do not commit an error. Hudson Valley had two errors on Saturday.

'GADES THROW ANOTHER NO-HITTER: After the Renegades had two no-hitters in the first 29 years of its history, the Renegades tossed a no-no on Thursday on August 22 in game two of a doubleheader, their second in five weeks. Trent Sellers, Mason Vinyard, and Thomas Balboni combined to allow just one batter to reach safely in seven innings, with no Blue Rocks getting on base after the second. Sellers was part of both no-hitters this season, one as a starter and one as a reliever. On July 19, Kyle Carr, Sellers, and Hueston Morrill completed the third no-hitter in franchise history. It was the first time since July 10, 2021 that the Renegades had thrown a no-no, and their first nine-inning no-hitter since August 10, 2000.

TURNSTILES: On Friday, the Renegades officially set a new single-season attendance record at Heritage Financial Park, and have welcomed 188,844 guests to the stadium thus far in the 2024 season. Hudson Valley eclipsed the previous record of 184,055 from the 2022 season.

