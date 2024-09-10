Hot Rods Win 3-1 Behind Levins Blast, Take 1-0 Division Series Lead

September 10, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Tatem Levins kick started the offense with a solo homer in the third, leading to a 3-1 win for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (1-0) over the Rome Emperors (0-1) in game one of the South Atlantic Division Series.

Rome began the scoring in the top of the first against Bowling Green starter Chandler Murphy. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. and Jace Grady hit back-to-back singles to put runners on first and third. A single by Drew Compton scored Kilpatrick Jr., moving the score, 1-0.

The Hot Rods responded with a solo homer from Levins in the bottom of the third off Emperors starter Blake Burkhalter, tying the game, 1-1.

Bowling Green took the lead in the bottom of the seventh against Rome reliever Riley Frey. Mac Horvath doubled and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt from Brock Jones. Noah Myers lined out to center, scoring Horvath to make it 2-1.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Hot Rods increased the lead against Emperors reliever Shay Schanaman. Kamren James and Homer Bush Jr. walked to put runners on first and second. Colton Ledbetter doubled, scoring James to make it 3-1.

Hot Rods reliever Drew Sommers tossed a perfect ninth, finalizing the score, 3-1.

Ty Johnson (1-0) earned the win, letting up a hit and striking out three over 2.0 shutout innings. Frey (0-1) took the loss, allowing a run on a hit and two strikeouts over 2.0 frames. Sommers (1) notched the save with a perfect ninth inning.

Bowling Green and Rome take Wednesday off before continuing the series on Thursday at 6:00 PM CT from Advent Health Stadium. RHP Jackson Baumeister (3-3, 2.53) takes the ball for the Hot Rods, while the Emperors starter is TBD.

