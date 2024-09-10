Rome Emperors Drop SALDS Opener

BOWLING GREEN, KY - Back in the playoffs for the first time since 2022, the Rome Emperors took the trip up Interstate 24 to the Bluegrass State for the opening game of the 2024 South Atlantic League Division Series.

Blake Burkhalter would get the starting nod from manager Cody Gabella. Burkhalter's start on Tuesday night would be his second postseason start for the Rome franchise. Burkhalter would join an elite list alongside Max Fried, Michael Soroka, and Kolby Allard as the only Rome pitchers to start multiple playoff games. Burkhalter, the first to do so in back-to-back games, as he was the starter in game three of the 2022 SALDS in the same Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Emperors would strike first, as a red-hot Drew Compton would drive in Kevin Kilpatrick on a single up the middle off of Bowling Green starter Chandler Murphy.

Rome would cling to the one run to none lead for three more frames as Blake Burkhalter began to settle in. The former Auburn Tiger would put up two scoreless frames until Tatem Levins led off the home half of the third inning with a solo shot over the right-field wall.

The long-ball would be Burkhalter's only blemish on the evening, finishing with five innings of one run ball. Burkhalter would finish the night with four punch-outs, giving him five career postseason strikeouts. Those five playoff strikeouts tie him for the fifth most in franchise history. He joins Rolddy Muñoz, Jake Stevens, and current Atlanta Brave Grant Holmes as the only Rome pitchers to fan five career postseason batters.

Bowling Green would take their first lead of the night in the home half of the seventh inning when a Noah Myers sacrifice fly would plate the Hot Rods' second run of the evening. They would tack on one more insurance run in the form of a Colton Ledbetter double in the home half of the eighth.

Rome would have ample opportunity to plate runs in the game, but would fail to do so as the Emperors would finish the night one for eight with runners in scoring position while leaving eight runners on base.

The three run to one loss is Rome's third consecutive playoff loss to the Bowling Green Hot Rods. The Emperors will make the trek back to Georgia's Enchanted Land for the next two games of the series. Game two of the 2024 SALDS is slated to start at 7:00pm on Thursday night.

