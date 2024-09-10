Renegades Earn 6-0 Win Over Grasshoppers

September 10, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, NY - After leading Minor League Baseball with 19 shutouts in the regular season, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff dominated in a 6-0 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers in Game 1 of the SAL North Division Series. The Renegades lead the best-of-three series 1-0.

Trent Sellers was at his best in the postseason opener. The right-hander struck out a career-high nine batters in four scoreless innings while allowing just one hit while walking one. Since June 25, Sellers has allowed just two earned runs in his last 50.2 frames, good for a 0.35 ERA.

Hudson Valley loaded the bases three times in the first five innings and was unable to score, but finally broke through in the sixth. Antonio Gomez reached on an error with one out, and Roc Riggio singled to put runners on first and third. George Lombard grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Gomez and putting the Renegades ahead 1-0.

In the seventh Garrett Martin walked and Omar Martinez singled to put runners at first and third. Two batters later, Dylan Jasso ripped a three-run homer to center to extend the Hudson Valley lead to 4-0. Gomez followed with a walk and Riggio doubled, setting up a Lombard two-run double to make it 6-0. Lombard was 3-for-5 with three doubles and three RBIs in the game.

Behind Sellers the Renegades bullpen shut the door. Indigo Diaz, Kelly Austin, and Blane Abeyta combined for five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits. Austin picked up the win with two shutout innings, and Abeyta recorded the final six outs to close out the victory.

The North Division Championship Series between the Renegades and Grasshoppers shifts to FNB Field in Greensboro for Game 2 on Thursday night. The Renegades look to advance to the SAL Championship Series for the second straight year with a win. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Brian Hendry (1-0. 0.48) takes the mound for Hudson Valley, while RHP Wilber Dotel (9-5, 5.33) gets the nod for Greensboro.

