Renegades Fall to Brooklyn Rally

July 23, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades dropped the series finale against the Brooklyn Cyclones 7-4 on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park.

The Renegades had the long ball working early as Ben Cowles led off the first inning with a solo home run to left field to hand the Renegades a 1-0 advantage. Hudson Valley used a pair of long balls in the third inning to extend their lead to 4-0. Cowles hit his second blast of the game off Cyclones starter Cameron Foster. He became the seventh Renegade to record a multi-home run game this season and the first since April 30 at Greenville.

Later in the inning, Alexander Vargas singled back up the middle before Agustin Ramírez clubbed his fourth home run of the season to complete the scoring for Hudson Valley.

Renegades' starter Juan Carela tossed three scoreless frames before walking the bases loaded in the fourth inning. Omar De Los Santos then crushed a game-tying grand slam to left field to even the score at four.

Brooklyn took their first lead of the contest in the seventh off Shane Gray (0-1). Rhylan Thomas singled to start the frame before Gray struck out the next two hitters. Stanley Consuegra then crushed a go-ahead two-run home run to left-center field. Mateo Gil followed and hit a homer to extend the Cyclones lead to 7-4.

The Renegades had the tying run at the plate in the ninth after Aldenis Sánchez singled and Vargas walked to place two men on with two out for Ramírez. Paul Gervase struck out Ramírez to end the contest and give the Cyclones the series victory.

Bailey Dees tossed two scoreless frames to extend his scoreless streak to 11.2 innings in the loss while Jace Beck (4-4) hurled a scoreless frame to earn the victory for Brooklyn. After an off day on Monday, the Renegades will travel to Hickory, North Carolina to start a series against the Hickory Crawdads on Tuesday. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 7 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:45 p.m. This week's trip will mark the first-ever the Renegades will make to L.P. Frans Stadium. Hudson Valley won five out of the six contests at Heritage Financial Park last season versus the Crawdads.

Renegades Record: 50-40, 11-13

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.