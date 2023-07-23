Grasshoppers Fall to the Blue Rocks 2-1 on Saturday Evening
July 23, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
WILMINGTON, DE - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks 2-1 on Saturday, July 22. The Blue Rocks improved to 8-15 in the second half of the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 7-15 as Greensboro outhit Wilmington 8-7.
Outfielder Jase Bowen led the Grasshoppers at the plate as he went 2-3 with one RBI. Outfielder Sammy Siani followed close behind as he went 2-4 with a double and one run scored.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Po-Yu Chen as he tallied seven strikeouts and gave up six hits, two runs, and one free base on seven innings of work. Chen took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 4-6 on the season.
Brad Lord recorded the win for the Blue Rocks and improved to 1-0 on the season.
