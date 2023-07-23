Grasshoppers Defeat the Blue Rocks, 8-1, for Series Win

WILMINGTON, DE - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Wilmington Blue Rock, 8-1 on Sunday, July 23 for an away series win. The Grasshoppers improved to 8-15 in the second half of the season while the Blue Rocks fell to 8-16. Greensboro outhit Wilmington 11-2 while the Blue Rocks had two mishaps.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was infielder Francisco Acuna as he went 2-5 with a double, one RBI, and one run scored. Will Matthiessen tallied a home run for Greensboro while Jase Bowen tallied a triple. Luke Brown and Jack Brannigan also recorded a double.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Bubba Chandler as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up one hit and one free base on five innings of work. Chandler recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 5-3 on the season.

Kyle Luckham took the loss for the Blue Rocks and fell to 2-3 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at home on Tuesday, July 25 at 6:30 PM. Come out to First National Bank Field for the Hoppers game and Two Dog Tuesday. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

