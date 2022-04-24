Renegades Allow Two Hits in 3-0 Victory

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Six Hudson Valley Renegades pitchers combined to two-hit the Brooklyn Cyclones in a 3-0 triumph on Sunday afternoon at Dutchess Stadium.

The combined two-hitter was the second two-hitter thrown by the Renegades in the series, and came on the heels of a one-hitter on Saturday. Across Saturday and Sunday, Hudson Valley pitchers ran a streak of 14.1 consecutive hitless innings.

Blane Abeyta started for the Renegades by firing 4.0 hitless innings, striking out five and not issuing a walk. Rodney Hutchison (1-1) followed with a perfect inning in back of him. Wellington Diaz, Michael Giacone and Nelson Alvarez all picked up holds with scoreless innings of work, and Alex Mauricio earned his first career save, shutting the door in the ninth.

The Renegades took the lead in the bottom of the first inning on a sacrifice fly from Tyler Hardman scoring Austin Wells, who had doubled earlier in the inning. They tacked on another run in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by Cooper Bowman.

Everson Pereira drove in Aaron Palensky with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to extend the lead to a comfortable 3-0.

Aldenis Sanchez finished the game 3-for-4 as Hudson Valley rapped out nine hits in the game. Wells was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored, and is a blazing 10-for-18 in his last five games played.

Hudson Valley pitching has combined to log 21.0 consecutive scoreless innings, dating back to the seventh inning on Friday night, a Yankees-era team record. The back-to-back shutout wins are a first for the team since June 10 and 11, 2021, when the Gades shutout the Brooklyn Cyclones in consecutive games at Maimonides Park.

