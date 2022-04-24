Drive's Late Comeback Comes up Short Again as Greenville Falls 10-6 to Dash
April 24, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to try to come back against the Winston-Salem Dash at Fluor Field Sunday afternoon, but the Dash held on to secure a 10-6 win. Winston-Salem also claims the series 5-1.
Greenville starter Chih-Jung Liu (0-1) was charged with the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out six, including the first three batters of the contest.
Winston-Salem reliever Cooper Bradford (1-0) earned the win with 2.1 innings of work with no runs or hits allowed.
The Drive offense was powered by a trio of long ball hitters. Tyler McDonough and Alex Binelas each posted two-hit days with a home run accounting for one of those hits each. McDonough brought home three total RBI to top the team and also worked two walks. Binelas added a walk and an RBI. Alex Erro also lifted a round-tripper and knocked in two runs. He added a walk as well.
Greenville struck first in the bottom of the second with a pair of runs. Erro's RBI fielder's choice put the Drive on the board, and McDonough's RBI single made the lead 2-0.
Winston-Salem halved that score with an RBI single in the top of the third, making the score 2-1.
The Dash pulled ahead in the top of the fourth. An RBI triple leveled the game, and an RBI single put the Dash in front 3-2.
Three RBI singles in the top of the fifth extended the Dash advantage to 6-2.
Another RBI single in the top of the seventh made the score 7-2.
Erro helped Greenville respond in the bottom of that frame with a solo blast to left center. Greenville's deficit was 7-3.
In the top of the eighth, Winston-Salem padded its lead a little more with a pair of home runs, one of which was a two-run blast. The Dash led 10-3.
The Drive made a late push in the bottom of the ninth. McDonough launched a two-run bomb to left field to cut the score in half. Binelas lifted a solo shot to left center to make the score 10-6, but that is where it stood as the Dash clamped down to halt the rally.
Greenville hits the road, traveling to Hickory, N.C. to begin a six-game set with the Hickory Crawdads, affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Game one begins Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.
