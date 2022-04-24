Dash Grab Fifth Straight Win to Close out Greenville Series
April 24, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash picked up their fifth straight win to close out the series against Greenville.
The Drive scored first in the series finale. In the bottom of the second, Alex Erro plated the first run on an RBI groundout, then Tyler McDonough added another run on a bloop single into center.
Winston-Salem got a run back quickly in the top of the third, on a Moises Castillo RBI single to plate Oscar Colas.
Then in the top of the fourth, DJ Burt tripled to score Harvin Mendoza and tie the game at two. The Dash took the lead on a Colas single which scored Burt.
On to the top of the fifth, where the Dash kept things rolling. Mendoza singled home Jason Matthews**,* *Tyler Osik* drove in *Luis Mieses, and **Duke Ellis brought Mendoza back around to give the Dash a 6-2 advantage.
In the seventh, Osik furthered Winston-Salem's lead with an RBI knock to bring in Shawn Goosenberg.
Greenville would get a run back in the home half of the inning, on an Alex Erro solo blast.
Winston-Salem kept the hits coming in the eighth. Goosenberg cracked a two-run homer and Mendoza added a solo shot, to make it a 10-3 ballgame.
The Drive mounted a comeback in the ninth when both McDonough and Alex Binelas homered, but the effort fell short as the Dash won the series finale 10-6. Cooper Bradford earned the win, while Chih-Jung Liu took the official loss.
