Reigning Florida State League Player of the Month, Nick Morabito, & New York Native Christopher Suero to Join Cyclones

May 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The New York Mets have announced a series of roster moves affecting the Brooklyn Cyclones. OF Nick Morabito and C Christopher Suero have been transferred to High-A Brooklyn.

Morabito, the 75th overall pick (2nd round) in the 2022 draft by the Mets, was just named the Player of the Month in the Florida State League. The outfielder paced the circuit in batting average, hits, on-base percentage, and OPS. Morabito logged 68 at-bats with the St. Lucie Mets in April, and slashed .397/.518/.529/1.072, with an even strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Entering play on Sunday, the outfielder is 2nd in all of MiLB among players with at least 75 at-bats in batting average, hitting at a .408 clip. Additionally, the McLean, VA native has logged eight multi-hit games (with at least three hits in five contests), and has swiped eleven bags. In 2023, Morabito split time between the FCL Mets (30 games) and Single-A St. Lucie (27 games).

Suero, a 2022 free agent signee, also has gotten out to a red-hot start to his 2024 campaign. Through 24 games with Single-A St. Lucie, Suero - who was born in The Bronx - notched an .852 OPS and paced St. Lucie in RBI's with 12. In 22 games with the FCL Mets last season, Suero scored 15 runs in 22 games while hitting .281 at the plate.

Brooklyn opens a six game set with the Rome Emperors on Tuesday. From there, the Cyclones will travel to Bowling Green for a series on the road against the Hot Rods. Gilbert Gomez's squad will return home on May 21, when they welcome the Hudson Valley Renegades to Maimonides Park.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.