Deming Collects Three Hits in Oat Milkers' 9-2 Loss

May 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE - The Malmo Oat Milkers took the field as the Asheville Tourists alter ego on Sunday afternoon and were defeated by the Greenville Drive 9-2. The Drive used a stretch in the middle of the game where they scored eight runs in a three-inning span.

The Oat Milkers starting pitcher, Nic Swanson, pitched very well in 4.1 innings of work. Swanson departed with only one run allowed and added to his team leading strikeout total with five in the game. Jeremy Molero, Ian Foggo, Alejandro Torres, and Deury Carrasco all made appearances out of the Oat Milkers' bullpen.

Offensively, Malmo was led by Austin Deming. The starting-third baseman delivered three hits, a stolen base, and an RBI. Deming is batting .333 on the season. Luis Baez and Tyler Whitaker both added two hits in a game where the Oat Milkers constantly applied pressure to Greenville's pitching staff. Malmo outhit the Drive in the game ten to nine.

The Oat Milkers also matched a season-high in team stolen bases with three. Pascanel Ferreras finished 1-for-5 with an RBI to extend his hit streak to eight consecutive games.

Following Mondays off day, the Asheville Tourists will head to Winston-Salem to take on the Dash in an Education Day Tuesday morning contest. Asheville's next home game is Tuesday, May 14 vs the Rome Emperors.

