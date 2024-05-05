Castillo, Bullpen Sharp as Claws Win 5th Straight, 2-0 on Sunday

May 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Starlyn Castillo and four relievers combined on a shutout as the BlueClaws won their fifth straight game, topping Bowling Green 2-0 on Sunday at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws (14-13) got back over .500 for the first time since they were 8-7 and their five game win streak is their first since August of 2023.

Jersey Shore took the lead with two runs in the first inning. Felix Reyes' RBI double opened the scoring and Otto Kemp followed with an RBI single for a 2-0 lead. That would be all the scoring.

Starlyn Castillo (1-2) came out after five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and two walks while adding two strikeouts.

Cristian Hernandez, Charles King ,Andrew Walling and Daniel Harper threw scoreless innings in relief to close out the win. Harper earned his third save of the season.

Alex Cook (2-2) took the loss, allowing two runs over four innings for the Hot Rods.

Justin Crawford, Otto Kemp, and Emaarion Boyd had two hits apiece for the BlueClaws.

The BlueClaws are off on Monday and open a six game series with Wilmington (Nationals) on Tuesday night at 6:05 pm.

