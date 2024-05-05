Hot Rods Shutout 2-0 in Series Finale

May 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Lakewood, New Jersey - Blake Robertson notched two of the Bowling Green Hot Rods (13-14) five hits in a 2-0 shutout loss to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (14-13) on Sunday from ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore began the scoring in the bottom of the first against Bowling Green starter Alex Cook. Justin Crawford raced out an infield single and swiped second to put a runner in scoring position. Felix Reyes smacked a double down the left field line to score Crawford and make it 1-0. Otto Kemp laced a single to left, scoring Reyes to extend the lead, 2-0.

In the top of the ninth, Hunter Haas worked a lead-off walk, but the Hot Rods were shutout the rest of the inning to lose by a final score, 2-0.

Starlyn Castillo (1-2) earned the win, letting up two hits, walking two, and striking out two over 5.0 scoreless innings. Cook (2-2) took the loss, allowing two runs on five hits and three strikeouts over 4.0 frames. Daniel Harper (3) walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth to pick up the save.

Bowling Green gets a day off on Monday before returning to Bowling Green Ballpark for a six-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. First pitch is set for Tuesday at 6:05 PM CT.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com .

