Reigning ALPB Pitcher of the Year Returns to Stormers

Left-hander Nate Reed, the 2018 Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year, has rejoined the Lancaster Barnstormers for the second half of the season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Reed, 31, is scheduled to start for the Barnstormers in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against High Point.

The Berks County native went 13-3 with a 2.75 ERA for Lancaster during the 2018 season. He allowed only 92 hits and 40 walks in 114.2 innings of work while striking out 104. Reed was twice named the Pitcher of the Month in the league. He threw shutout baseball over his last 23.1 regular season innings, then tossed eight shutout frames in the Freedom Division Series against the Sugar Land Skeeters, earning the win. His shutout streak continued until he was nicked for a run in the bottom of the seventh inning in the fifth and deciding game of the series.

Reed's history with the Barnstormers dates back to 2013, when he went 6-5 with a 2.87 ERA in 45 appearances. In his Lancaster career, the southpaw is 29-19 over four seasons. He is the club leader in career strikeouts with 347 and ranks third in wins behind Peeples and two-time ALPB Pitcher of the Year Dwayne Pollok, who amassed 32 over his two seasons.

York signed him in 2016, and he went 1-0 in 24 appearances for the Revolution, posting a 1.64 ERA.

The product of Kutztown University spent his first two professional seasons in the Seattle system. He performed in the Boston Red Sox organization in 2014, and his contract was purchased by the San Francisco Giants from the Barnstormers in the middle of the 2017 season. Reed spent the remainder of that campaign with Class AA Richmond.

"Nate is a 'Stormer for life," said Peeples. "We look forward to watching him compete after coming off a really good year. He is going to help our rotation."

"I'm blessed to be able to keep playing baseball and having another opportunity to join Lancaster," said Reed. "I consider (Clipper Magazine Stadium) to be my second home now and hope to bring home another championship."

