Purke Pitches Skeeters Past Ducks

(Sugar Land, Texas) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Sugar Land Skeeters 4-0 on Tuesday night in the fifth game of a six-game series at Constellation Field.

The Skeeters plated a pair of unearned runs in the fourth inning thanks to a fielding error along with RBI singles by Jason Martinson and Zach Borenstein off Ducks starter Kevin McAvoy. It stayed that way until the seventh when Albert Cordero's two-out single, coupled with a fielding error, scored Blair Beck and extended the lead to three. Borenstein's two-out RBI single to center in the eighth rounded out the scoring.

Skeeters starter Matt Purke (3-4) earned the win, tossing seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out three. McAvoy (0-2) suffered the hard-luck loss, yielding two runs on four hits and a walk over five innings with two strikeouts.

D'Arby Myers led the Flock offensively with two hits.

The Ducks and Skeeters wrap up their six-game set on Wednesday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. EDT (11:05 a.m. CDT) at Constellation Field. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel. Right-hander Seth Simmons (5-5, 4.30) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Skeeters righty Rogelio Bernal (Skeeters debut).

Long Island returns home on Friday, July 19, to kick off a four-game against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 4:20 for a special pre-game softball game. It's a Flashback Friday at the ballpark, and fans will be able to enjoy 2000 season pricing ($8/$9) on select Ducks individual game tickets purchased via the team's in-game vendors (restrictions apply). In addition, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a free regular sub (no purchase necessary) and $2 off any size sub at Jersey Mike's Subs to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

