Patriots Top Revolution in High Scoring Affair

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots (3-2, 45-30) defeated the York Revolution (3-2, 37-37) 12-7 at TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday evening.

Mike Fransoso returned to the lineup for the first time in over a month after transitioning into a player-coach role to go 4-for-5 with three RBI.

"It was awesome. It was emotional to get back in there. I had to transition back into player mode pretty quick," Fransoso said of his performance. "I was just trying to see some pitches early. I was trying to stay simple with everything and barrel stuff up. It kind of helped that I settled down in the box. I really had nothing to lose."

The Revolution took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on an RBI single by Justin Trapp.

Somerset answered to tie up the game on a bases loaded walk of Scott Kelly in the bottom of the inning.

York regained the lead on an Isaias Tejeda RBI base hit in the top of the third inning.

James Skelton's RBI single, and an Angelys Nina run-scoring fielder's choice, put the Revolution up 4-1.

Kelly struck again for Somerset with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut the lead in half.

York extended the lead with two runs in the fifth inning on a run scoring error and an RBI base hit by Trapp.

The Patriots made it a one run ballgame in the bottom of the inning with three runs. Alfredo Rodriguez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Michael Crouse drove in a run on a fielder's choice, and Fransoso's RBI single cut the lead to 6-5.

Somerset broke the game open with six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Edwin Espinal drew a bases loaded walk, Mike Ohlman singled in a run, Crouse had a sacrifice fly, and Fransoso singled home two more for a commanding 11-6 advantage.

Ohlman's solo home run (5) in the bottom of the eighth inning put Somerset up 12-6.

Telvin Nash (24) hit a solo shot in the top of the ninth inning for the 12-7 final score.

Vince Molesky (3-0) picked up the win with 2.2 scoreless innings pitched and three strikeouts. Pat Young (0-2) suffered the loss, allowing four runs without retiring a batter.

