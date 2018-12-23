Reign Top Gulls in Shootout

December 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign won a wild, 7-6 game in the shootout over the San Diego Gulls on Saturday afternoon at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Forward Philippe Maillet scored a hat trick for the second time in four home games, while defenseman Kale Clague picked up four assists, a career-high. Goaltender Jack Campbell made 40 saves in the victory, his first back with the Reign, while forward Sheldon Rempal scored the game-winning goal in the shootout.

Date: December 22, 2018

Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

Attendance: 7,693

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1222BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1222Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1222PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (10-11-3-2)

SD Record: (11-11-1-3)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 2 3 1 7

SD 1 1 4 0 6

Shots PP

ONT 33 2/5

SD 46 2/4

Three Stars:

1) ONT - Philippe Maillet

2) SD - Kalle Kossila

3) ONT - Kale Clague

GWG: Sheldon Rempal (SO)

W: Jack Campbell (1-0-0)

L: Jeff Glass (3-4-2)

Next Game: Friday, December 28 @ San Antonio, 5:30 PM PDT at AT&T Center - San Antonio, TX

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.