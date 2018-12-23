Reign Top Gulls in Shootout
December 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign won a wild, 7-6 game in the shootout over the San Diego Gulls on Saturday afternoon at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Forward Philippe Maillet scored a hat trick for the second time in four home games, while defenseman Kale Clague picked up four assists, a career-high. Goaltender Jack Campbell made 40 saves in the victory, his first back with the Reign, while forward Sheldon Rempal scored the game-winning goal in the shootout.
Date: December 22, 2018
Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
Attendance: 7,693
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1222BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1222Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1222PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (10-11-3-2)
SD Record: (11-11-1-3)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 2 3 1 7
SD 1 1 4 0 6
Shots PP
ONT 33 2/5
SD 46 2/4
Three Stars:
1) ONT - Philippe Maillet
2) SD - Kalle Kossila
3) ONT - Kale Clague
GWG: Sheldon Rempal (SO)
W: Jack Campbell (1-0-0)
L: Jeff Glass (3-4-2)
Next Game: Friday, December 28 @ San Antonio, 5:30 PM PDT at AT&T Center - San Antonio, TX
