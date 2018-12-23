McCormick Excited for Opportunity to Play with Belleville

Excited. That's the word Max McCormick has used to describe his return to playing hockey.

The 26-year-old has been in and out of the Ottawa Senators' line-up all season appearing in just 14 games with the team scoring once. With that in mind, he was placed on waivers by the team Sunday and cleared, joining Belleville Monday.

He's now ready to play consistently in the AHL.

"I'm excited to just some more meaningful minutes and get some opportunity on special teams," McCormick said. "I want to work on some aspects of my game and get back into the flow of things."

McCormick certainly got into the flow of things Wednesday night in his first game of the season with Belleville as he had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 win over Rochester. It was also his 50th game with Belleville after he played 49 times last season in the AHL.

The Wisconsin native has played in 237 career AHL games, all within the Sens organization, tallying 55 goals and 115 points. Despite his vast experience in the league, McCormick is still looking for ways to improve.

"There's more minutes so you can do more things with the puck," McCormick said. "You're playing in more situations and then when you get back up to the NHL you go in with a little more momentum."

There's no timeline for how long McCormick, who's tallied 10 points (six goals) in 71 NHL games with Ottawa over his career, will be in Belleville for. But while he's here he's going to put his emphasis on making sure the Sens win games.

"I'm just excited to play some hockey," McCormick said. "I know a lot of the guys in the locker room. They have a great group here so I'm excited to help the team win and bring to the table what I can."

