Colorado Rallies for 3-2 Shootout Victory over Bakersfield

LOVELAND, CO. - Eagles goaltender Spencer Martin stopped 33 of the 35 shots he faced and denied both shooter in a shootout to help guide Colorado to a 3-2 shootout victory over the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday. Forwards Michael Joly and Logan O'Connor each netted a goal in regulation, as the Eagles improved to 10-3-2-1 at the Budweiser Events Center.

Joly put Colorado out in front early when he created a turnover at the Eagles blueline and raced down the ice on a breakaway before beating Condors goalie Shane Starrett to give Colorado a 1-0 edge at the 5:13 mark of the first period.

Trailing by one goal after 20 minutes of action, Bakersfield would tie the game on the power play early in the second period when forward Kailer Yamomoto collected a cross-ice pass at the top of the right-wing circle and rifled the puck into the back of the net. The goal would level the score at 1-1 just 2:53 into the middle frame.

Less than four minutes later, a shot from the blue line would be deflected into the net by Condors forward Mitch Callahan, giving Bakersfield a 2-1 advantage at the 6:11 mark of the period.

The Eagles would earn their first power play of the night late in the second period and they would capitalize when O'Connor slammed a rebound in the slot past Starrett to tie the game at 2-2 with only 32 seconds remaining in the second stanza.

Heading into the third period of action, each team would generate several high-quality chances, with Colorado outshooting the Condors 13-9. However, Starrett and Martin would stand firm in net, sending the game into a sudden-death overtime.

Again, each team would create solid scoring opportunities in the extra session, but neither club would find the back of the net. As the contest progressed to a shootout, Martin would slam the door on shots from both Cooper Marody and Tyler Benson, while Joly and Scott Kosmachuk each lit the lamp to give the Eagles the 3-2 victory.

Both teams put 35 shots on net through 65 minutes of action and both finished the night going 1-for-4 on the power play.

Colorado returns to action when they travel to the SAP Center in San Jose, California to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Thursday, December 27nd at 2:15pm MT.

