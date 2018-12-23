Stars Recall Robbie Payne from Idaho

December 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that forward Robbie Payne has been recalled from the team's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.

Payne, 25, recorded three points (0-3=3) in eight games with the Texas Stars to begin the season. On Nov. 25, he notched a career high two assists against the San Antonio Rampage in the contest. The first year forward skated in six games at the end of the 2017-18 season and recorded a pair of assists.

Since joining the Steelheads, the 5-foot-11 rookie from Gaylord, Michigan has collected five points (3-2=5) in six games and scored his first professional goal on Dec. 12 against Kansas City. Payne set a personal record in Idaho's 7-3 win on Sunday, scoring a goal and adding two assists.

Payne was a four-year player at Northern Michigan University prior to turning pro and was named team co-captain as a senior in 2017-18. In 158 NCAA games with the Wildcats, Payne notched 94 points (54-40").

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and return to H-E-B Center after the holiday break to face the San Antonio Rampage on Thursday, Dec. 27 at 7:00 p.m. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.