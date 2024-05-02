Reign Top Canucks in Game 1
May 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: A goal and an assist from captain TJ Tynan and 23 saves by Erik Portillo sent the Ontario Reign (3-0) past the Abbotsford Canucks (2-2) on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Pacific Division Semifinals at Toyota Arena.
The Reign now hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-5 series, which continues with Game 2 on Sunday afternoon. Other Ontario goals in the contest were scored by forwards Alex Turcotte and Nikita Pavlychev, who each had their first-career playoff tallies.
Date: May 1, 2024
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd Final ABB 0 0 1 1 ONT 0 1 2 3
Shots PP ABB 24 0/2 ONT 21 0/4
Three Stars -
1. TJ Tynan (ONT)
2. Nikita Pavlychev (ONT)
3. Erik Portillo (ONT)
W: Erik Portillo
L: Zach Sawchenko
Next Game: Pacific Division Semifinals Game 2 | Sunday, May 5 vs. Abbotsford Canucks | 3 PM PST | Toyota Arena
