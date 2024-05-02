Reign Top Canucks in Game 1

May 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







Storyline: A goal and an assist from captain TJ Tynan and 23 saves by Erik Portillo sent the Ontario Reign (3-0) past the Abbotsford Canucks (2-2) on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Pacific Division Semifinals at Toyota Arena.

The Reign now hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-5 series, which continues with Game 2 on Sunday afternoon. Other Ontario goals in the contest were scored by forwards Alex Turcotte and Nikita Pavlychev, who each had their first-career playoff tallies.

Date: May 1, 2024

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final ABB 0 0 1 1 ONT 0 1 2 3

Shots PP ABB 24 0/2 ONT 21 0/4

Three Stars -

1. TJ Tynan (ONT)

2. Nikita Pavlychev (ONT)

3. Erik Portillo (ONT)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Zach Sawchenko

Next Game: Pacific Division Semifinals Game 2 | Sunday, May 5 vs. Abbotsford Canucks | 3 PM PST | Toyota Arena

American Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2024

