Belleville Senators and Boston Pizza Belleville to Host North Division Semi-Finals Game 3 Watch Party

May 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - As the American Hockey League's North Division Semi-Finals shifts to Cleveland, the Belleville Senators and Boston Pizza Belleville are teaming up to help fans follow the action and continue to feel the excitement of the Calder Cup Playoffs at home in the Bay of Quinte Region.

The B-Sens and BP Belleville will host a watch party for Game Three of the best-of-five series, to played at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with games four and five also at the RMFH if necessary.

This public event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is open to all Belleville Sens fans, who will be able to watch the action, interact with some special guests and have a chance to win great Belleville Sens raffle prizes. Registration is required, and the event will fill up fast so register today!

Boston Pizza will also offer fans exclusive food and drink deals, including half-priced wings, $5.00 off domestic draught pitchers, and 21oz Molson Canadian or Coors Light draught for $6.99.

Details on group tickets, 2024-25 season seat memberships or 2024-25 Business Elite memberships, are available via the Belleville Sens website, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

You can get a full look at the Calder Cup Playoff picture via the American Hockey League website.

