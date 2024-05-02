Predators Recall Gravel from Milwaukee

May 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee.

Gravel is serving as captain of the Admirals this season and helped lead his team to the AHL's Central Division title with a 47-22-2-1 record (97 points). The 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner appeared in a career-high 63 games during the 2023-24 regular season, recording 10 points (1g-9a) and a +2 rating. On Jan. 26, Gravel signed a two-year, two-way contract with Nashville worth $775,000 at the NHL level that will begin in the 2024-25 season.

Originally drafted by Los Angeles in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Gravel is skating in his 11th professional season and second with the Predators organization, including 23 appearances for Nashville during the 2022-23 campaign. In addition to his 132 career games of NHL experience with Los Angeles, Edmonton, Toronto and Nashville, he is also a veteran of 385 AHL contests, winning the Calder Cup in 2015 with Manchester. Prior to turning pro, the Kingsford, Mich., native played four seasons for St. Cloud State University, captaining his team as a senior and helping the Huskies win the NCHC regular-season title in 2013-14.

The Admirals begin the Central Division Semifinals tonight in a best-of-five series against the Texas Stars. Puck drop tonight from Cedar Park is slated for 7 pm.

