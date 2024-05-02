Get Tickets Now for Game 4 at BMO Sunday Afternoon

Game 4. Is. On.

After the IceHogs 5-1 win over the Griffins Wednesday night, a pivotal Game 4 of the Central Division Semifinal Series will be played at the BMO Center on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m., presented by BMO.

Last Saturday night's atmosphere for Game 1 was electric and your IceHogs are going to need you again Sunday as they look to continue their postseason run. Should the IceHogs also win on the road Friday night, Sunday's Game 4 will give them a chance to close out the series at home. An IceHogs loss on Friday will make Sunday's Game 4 essential to keep their Calder Cup hopes alive.

Sunday also happens to be Cinco de Mayo and to celebrate we're offering food and drink specials, including $4 nachos, $5 margaritas, and $5 Corona or Modelo beers!

Let's pack the BMO Center Sunday afternoon and keep the IceHogs' Calder Cup train rolling!

