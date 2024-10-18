Sports stats



New York Liberty

Reign Supreme - WNBA Finals '24 Game 3

October 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Liberty take a commanding 2-1 lead over the Minnesota Lynx in episode 3 of Reign Supreme. A WNBA Finals game that was one for the books.

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

