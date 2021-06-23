Reign Sign Three Players to One-Year Contracts

EL SEGUNDO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have signed forwards Brett Sutter, Jacob Doty and Adam Johnson to one-year contracts.

Sutter, 34, has served as the Reign captain for the last four seasons. Last season he tallied 13 points (4-9=13) in 39 games. He also surpassed 900 games played in the AHL, becoming just the 14th player in AHL history to appear in more than 900 games. The 6-0, 205-pound centerman ranks first in Reign franchise history in games played (314), goals (73), assists (88) and points (161).

The Viking, Alberta native won the Fred T. Hunt Award, as the AHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey in 2019. Originally selected by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft, he has 405 points (168-237@5) at the AHL level between Ontario, Iowa, Charlotte, Abbotsford and Quad City. He has also recorded 10 points (2-8=10) in 60 games at the NHL level between Calgary, Carolina and Minnesota.

Doty, 28, appeared in his second season with the Reign, posting one point (1-0=1). The 6-3, 225-pound forward has appeared in 30 games with Ontario the last two seasons, posting two points (1-1=2) and 97 penalty minutes.

The Denver, Colo. native has played in 101 AHL games between Ontario and the Chicago Wolves, recording 17 points (7-10=17) and 299 penalty minutes.

Johnson, 26, signed with the Reign mid-season and appeared in 14 games with Ontario in 2021, posting 11 points (6-5=11) and a plus-1 rating. He also tallied an assist in Ontario's lone playoff game

The Grand Rapids, Minn. native was undrafted out of the University of Minnesota-Duluth but signed as a free agent with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017. He has appeared in 13 NHL games totaling four points (1-3=4) and a plus-1 rating over parts of two seasons with the Penguins. He has played in 199 games at the AHL level recorded 119 points (45-74=119) between the Reign and the Wilkes-Barre-Scranton Penguins.

