Cool Night out at Hub Ice Cream July 1

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, and The Hub Ice Cream invite fans downtown for "A Cool Night Out" on Thursday, July 1 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

"A Cool Night Out" will be held at Hub Ice Cream at 245 E. Congress.

Fans will receive a complementary single serve cup of handcrafted ice cream (two scoops). The Roadrunners and Hub Ice Cream are also asking fans to bring their loose change to be donated to the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank. Cash and credit card donations will also be gladly accepted for donation.

Roadrunners Mascot Dusty will be present from 5:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. to entertain and Roadrunners Season Ticket Members who have renewed for the 21-22 season will be entered into a drawing to win a Roadrunners game worn jersey from the 2021 season.

