Jersey and Equipment Sale Saturday, July 24
June 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors Jersey & Equipment Sale will be held on Saturday, July 24 from 9 - 11:30 a.m. at Mechanics Bank Arena. In addition to a selection of player equipment, select game worn jerseys will be on sale. Attendees will also have the opportunity to take pictures with the John D. Chick Trophy which the team won as champions of the Pacific Division.
There will be dozens of jerseys for sale including Evan Bouchard, Ryan McLeod, Tyler Benson, Adam Cracknell, Seth Griffith, Stuart Skinner and more.
Equipment will include lightly used and new equipment from the 2021 season including helmets, sticks, gloves, socks, and pads.
Pacific Division Championship memorabilia will be on sale including t-shirts, pucks, and stickers.
A selection of "morning" refreshments will be available for purchase including Mimosas, Micheladas, and Bloody Marys along with light snacks.
Doors will open promptly at 9 a.m.
HOME OPENER SET FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16
