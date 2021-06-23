Monsters Sign Forwards Justin Scott, Tristan Mullin to AHL Contracts
June 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Monsters signed forwards Justin Scott and Tristan Mullin to AHL contracts for the 2021-22 season. Scott posted 2-5-7 with 35 penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 18 appearances for the Monsters last season while serving as one of the club's assistant captains while Mullin supplied 4-1-5 with four penalty minutes and a -11 rating in 11 appearances for the University of Vermont last season and added 3-1-4 with 12 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 15 appearances for Cleveland in the first action of his professional career.
A 6'1", 194 lb. left-shooting native of Burlington, ON, Scott, 25, tallied 40-47-87 with 274 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 260 appearances for Cleveland spanning five seasons from 2016-21. Scott's 260 games played in a Monsters uniform, encompassing the entirety of his professional career, rank second-most in Cleveland's franchise history, just five appearances shy of setting a new all-time club record. During his junior career, Scott contributed 69-78-147 with 152 penalty minutes and a +65 rating in 251 appearances for the OHL's Barrie Colts spanning four seasons from 2012-16.
A 6'2", 196 lb. left-shooting native of Cartwright, MB, Mullin, 24, notched 25-29-54 with 62 penalty minutes and a +11 rating in 100 NCAA appearances for Cornell University and the University of Vermont spanning four collegiate seasons from 2017-21.
