Reign FC Signs Free Agent Defender Madison Curry

December 4, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that it has signed free agent Madison Curry through the 2027 NWSL season. The defender was selected by Angel City FC as the 51st overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft.

"We're thrilled to welcome Madison Curry to Seattle Reign FC," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "Madi showcased her talent and impact during her impressive rookie season in the NWSL. A tough, competitive defender, she gained valuable experience that only reinforced her potential, which made her a standout in our 2024 draft evaluations. Madi brings not only a strong defensive presence but also an ability to attack from the back, fitting seamlessly into our style of play. We're excited to see the impact she'll have on our team this season."

The 23-year-old made her professional debut against the Orlando Pride on March 22 as a substitute and earned her first start the following match on March 30 against the Kansas City Current, where she also scored her first professional goal.

In her rookie campaign, Curry appeared in 22 games and was one of five players with at least 20 starts for Angel City FC, recording one goal and one assist. She led Angel City in duels won (119), tackles won (45) and interceptions (43), while finishing second on the team in clearances (89). Curry was the only player in the NWSL to record at least 70 clearances and 45 tackles won during the 2024 regular season. Her 45 tackles won also ranked fifth in the league.

The California native was one of two rookies named to the Best XI of the Month in July after recording eight interceptions and winning five tackles in 256 minutes played to help Angel City remain undefeated throughout the group stage of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to join the Reign and be a part of this incredible community in Seattle," said Curry. "This club has a standard of excellence, and I'm ready to get started and contribute to that standard as much as possible in 2025 and beyond."

As a neuroscience major at Princeton, Curry earned three consecutive First Team All-Ivy League selections and finished her collegiate career with 48 starts in 51 appearances, recording three goals and four assists, while contributing to 24 shutouts. In 2023, she was one of four captains for the Tigers and was named to the United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-American and All-East Region Second Team. Curry is now just the fifth player out of Princeton to compete in the NWSL since 2013.

The Orange County native also spent time with the Kansas City Current II and the SoCal Reds FC teams of the Women's Premier Soccer League. In 2018, she helped the US Soccer Development Academy to a national championship and earned MVP for her performance in the title match. For three consecutive years (2014-2016), Curry was selected to the US Youth Soccer Region 4 Olympic Development Program (ODP) team, helping them win a US Youth Soccer ODP National Championship in her final year. That same year, she led Slammers FC to a U-15 Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) Championship and Rancho Santa Margarita High School to the 2016 California Interscholastic Federation Championship.

