Houston Dash Sign NWSL Champion Delanie Sheehan Through 2026 Season

December 4, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash signed free agent midfielder Delanie Sheehan through the 2026 season and her contract includes a mutual option for the 2027 season. This transaction was led by Erik Ustruck, a consultant hired by the organization to serve as interim general manager.

"Delanie's championship experience, versatility and consistency make her a perfect fit for the competitive culture we're building in Houston," Ustruck said. "Her character, leadership, and shared passion for creating a lasting impact stood out during our conversations. We're confident that her contributions will be instrumental in shaping the club's future and inspiring those around her as we continue to build for sustained success."

Sheehan joins the Dash after beginning her professional career with NJ/NY Gotham FC and winning the 2023 NWSL Championship. The Brentwood, California native was drafted with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft from UCLA and has appeared in 64 regular season matches for Gotham. The team has qualified for the postseason in three of Sheehan's four seasons with the club.

"I'm excited to start this new chapter of my career with the Houston Dash. I look forward to being in a new environment with unique opportunities," Sheehan said. "I believe in the talent and vision of this club and truly feel they are committed to investing in the long-term success of both the club and my career. I can't wait to start this journey with my new teammates and am eager to see what we can accomplish in the upcoming seasons."

Most recently, she led Gotham to the semifinals of the 2024 postseason. Sheehan also played in the 2024 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup and the final of the 2024 NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. The 25-year-old also helped Gotham reach the knockout round of the 2024-25 CONCACAF W Champions Cup, going unbeaten in the group stage. The midfielder led the team in minutes played across all competitions in 2024.

The midfielder played for UCLA at the collegiate level and finished with 15 goals and 18 assists in 86 appearances from 2017-2021. She was a semifinalist for the Mac Hermann Trophy during the 2020-2021 season and was named the Pac-12 Midfielder of the Year as a senior.

Internationally, she has represented the U.S. Youth National Teams at the U-18, U-19 and U-20 levels. She joined the U-20 U.S. Women's National Team as an alternate for the 2018 U-20 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.