Angel City Football Club Goalkeeper Hannah Stambaugh Agrees to New One Year Contract

December 4, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that Japanese goalkeeper Hannah Stambaugh has agreed to a new one year contract with the club through 2025. Stambaugh originally transferred from Omiya Ardija Ventus, a club in the WE League of Japan, in 2024.

"I am so happy and honored to be a part of the ACFC team again, and I'm incredibly excited for what's to come in the next season," stated Stambaugh. "I want to personally thank every member of the ACFC family- our dedicated staff, my amazing teammates, and our passionate fans. Your support, commitment, and energy make all the difference, and I am truly grateful to be part of this incredible community. Let's make the upcoming season one to remember! Volemos!"

"We are thrilled to announce the extension of Hannah's contract for another year," added ACFC Technical Director Mark Wilson. "Hannah exemplifies the professionalism, dedication, and cultural values that Angel City FC holds dear. Her attitude and application, both on and off the field, make her a key part of our immediate growth as a club. Hannah has endeared herself to our fan base and locker room, and her continued presence will undoubtedly inspire and motivate everyone around her. We are excited to see her further develop and contribute to our success in the coming season."

Originally from Akishima, Tokyo, Stambaugh made her ACFC debut on August 18 in the club's international friendly match against Liga MX Femenil club FC Juarez. Prior to joining the club, she spent the past three seasons with Omiya Ardija Ventus, appearing in eight matches for the club and earning one clean sheet.

In 2020, she was selected to the senior Japan Women's National Football Team for an international friendly match. Stambaugh made five match appearances for the U-20 Japan Women's National Football Team, alongside ACFC forward Jun Endo, during the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. She kept three clean sheets en route to the team winning the tournament. Stambaugh was a candidate for selection to the 2018 U-19 and the 2013 U-16 Japan Women's National Football Teams.

