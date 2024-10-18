Reign FC Hosts Houston Dash at Lumen Field Friday Night

October 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC hosts its final home match of the season on Friday against the Houston Dash. The two teams last met on September 21 at Shell Energy Stadium, where the Reign fell 1-0. In the head-to-head series, Seattle has earned 17 wins, five losses and four draws and outscored Houston, 47-19, across all competitions.

The Dash are one place below the Reign in the NWSL standings, but the two teams are tied on points with 20. The Texas-based side most recently competed against San Diego Wave FC and won, 2-0.

The Reign are currently coming off a 3-0 road loss to Utah Royals FC. All three goals, in addition to the Reign's red card, came in the first half of the match. The result officially eliminated Seattle from 2024 playoff contention. Both midfielders Jaelin Howell (yellow card accumulation) and Angharad James-Turner (red card) are unavailable for this match due to suspension.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: Prime Video

