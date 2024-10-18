Nine San Diego Wave FC Players Called up for FIFA's October International Window

October 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that nine of the club's players have been called up for international duty throughout FIFA's October international window that will take place from Oct. 21 through Oct. 29.

U.S. Soccer announced that defender Naomi Girma and forward Jaedyn Shaw have been named to the U.S. Women's National Team roster for the October international window where the USWNT will play three friendly matches against Iceland and Argentina. This marks the first time that the USWNT will be back together following winning the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The French Football Association has named Delphine Cascarino to the French Women's National Team roster for two friendly matches versus Jamaica and Switzerland. Cascarino has made 68 appearances and scored 14 goals at the international level.

Australia's CommBank Matildas announced last week that midfielder Emily van Egmond and defender Kaitlyn Torpey have been named to the Australia Women's National Team roster for two upcoming international friendly matches against Switzerland and Germany. Most recently, van Egmond played 101 minutes and Torpey earned 107 minutes across three matches at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan has been named to the Canadian Women's National Team roster for their upcoming international friendly match with Spain. Sheridan's last appearance with Canada was at the Paris Games when she started in net for all four matches and helped the team to three consecutive wins before falling in the quarterfinals.

Forward María Sánchez will join the Mexican Women's National team for a friendly match against Venezuela and Thailand. The captain has been a standout for the senior team with over 70 appearances since making her debut in 2015.

The European Championship Qualifier Playoffs are also set to kick off in this international window with defender Hanna Lundkvist being called up to represent Sweden and forward Kyra Carusa representing the Republic of Ireland. Sweden will face Luxembourg in a pair of matches while Ireland will face Georgia in two matches for a spot in round two of the qualifier playoffs. Lundkvist made her debut with the Swedish national team in February 2023 and has since made 14 appearances. Carusa has started in 13 of her 18 appearances since her first appearance with the Irish in 2022.

International Schedule

USWNT vs. Iceland

Thursday, Oct. 24 at 4:30 p.m. PT

Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas

Republic of Ireland vs. Georgia

Friday, Oct. 25 at 1:00 a.m. PT

Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi, Georgia

Sweden vs. Luxembourg

Friday, Oct. 25 at 4:30 a.m. PT

Stade Émile Mayrisch in Luxembourg

Australia vs. Switzerland

Friday, Oct. 25 at 11:00 a.m. PT

Stadion Letzigrund in Zürich, Switzerland

Canada vs. Spain

Friday, Oct. 25 at 11:45 a.m. PT

Francisco de la Hera in Almendralejo, Spain

France vs. Jamaica

Friday, Oct. 25 at 12:10 p.m. PT

Auguste Bonal in Montbéliard, France

Mexico vs. Venezuela

Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2:45 p.m. PT

Estadio Agustín Coruco Díaz in Morelos, Mexico

USWNT vs. Iceland

Sunday, Oct. 27 at 2:30 p.m. PT

Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee

Australia vs. Germany

Monday, Oct. 28 at 11:10 a.m. PT

MSV-Arena in Duisburg, Germany

Sweden vs. Luxembourg

Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 5:00 a.m. PT

Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden

Republic of Ireland vs. Georgia

Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 11:30 a.m. PT

Tallaght Stadium in Dublin, Ireland

France vs. Switzerland

Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 1:00 p.m. PT

Stade de Genève in Lancy, Switzerland

Mexico vs. Thailand

Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6:00 p.m. PT

Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca, Mexico

USWNT vs. Argentina

Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m. PT

Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky

About the European Qualifiers

The European Qualifiers are composed of a league stage and final tournament play-offs, where the league stage splits teams into three leagues: League A with 16 teams, League B with 16 teams, and League C with 19 teams. Each team's starting league position is determined based on the results of the Nations League. Teams compete in groups of four or three teams (League C) and over six matchdays, with each team playing one home match and one away match against all the other teams in their group.

The ultimate goals of this phase are to qualify for the UEFA Women's EURO (or the FIFA Women's World Cup) and to be positioned as high as possible in the league system for the next cycle. The European Qualifiers ranking at the end of the league stage determines three main outcomes: who qualifies directly for the final tournament, who goes into the play-offs for the final tournament, and what starting league position teams will have in the upcoming Nations League. Depending on the league standings, teams will either maintain their position in the league or be automatically promoted or relegated.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.