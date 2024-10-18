Three More Kansas City Current Players Called up for International Duty

October 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current will once again be well-represented on the world stage as three more players have been called to duty by their home countries; Nichelle Prince (Canada), Stine Ballisager Pedersen (Denmark) and Hildah Magaia (South Africa). All three players will be available for selection Saturday, October 19 against the San Diego Wave before leaving for the FIFA International Break. This follows the announcement Thursday that defender Hailie Mace will be joining the U.S. Women's National Team.

Nichelle Prince and Canada will follow their impressive 2024 Olympics run with a trip to Europe to face the FIFA 2023 World Cup Champions, Spain. This is the fourth meeting between the two nations with Spain holding the advantage at two wins and one draw. The match is Friday, Oct. 25 at 1:45 p.m. CT.

Stine Ballisager Pedersen will join her Danish teammates for a pair of friendlies in her home country. First up is a match against Kansas City teammate Magaia and South Africa Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. CT at Blue Water Arena in Esbjerg, Denmark. From there the team will travel Aalborg, Denmark to host the Netherlands Oct. 29 at 12 p.m. CT in Aalborg Portland Arena.

Hildah Magaia will lead South Africa in a pair of friendlies as the team heads to Europe. First up is the matchup against Denmark and Ballisager Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. CT. Then the Banyana Banyana will travel to Coventry, United Kingdom for a game against England. The match will kick off Oct. 29 at 2:45 p.m. CT at Coventry Building Society Arena.

All three players will be available for selection Saturday, Oct. 19 for the Current's final regular season home game at CPKC Stadium against the San Diego Wave. The trio will rejoin the club as Kansas City continues its postseason push, which includes at least one home playoff match for the first time in franchise history. Playoff tickets are on sale now to Season Ticket Members. Fans who want priority access to playoff tickets are encouraged to join Current Club, and tickets will go on sale to Current Club members Oct. 28.

