Reign FC Earns 1-1 Draw against Angel City FC to Remain Unbeaten During Coachella Valley Invitational

February 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







INDIO, CA. - Playing in their second and final match of the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational, Seattle Reign FC earned a 1-1 draw against Angel City FC in Indio, Calif., at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday afternoon to remain unbeaten at the CVI.

Reign FC Scoring Play:

25' - Maddie Dahlien: Dahlien pressured Angel City FC's possession and was able to steal the ball from Angel City FC midfielder Madison Hammond near the midfield and proceeded to use her speed and dribble straight toward the goal for a one-on-one opportunity. Dahlien calmly slotted the ball to the left side, finding the back of the net and giving Reign FC the early lead.

In the 20th minute, first-year forward Maddie Dahlien stole the ball in the Reign's own half and dribbled down the field just before the top of the box, playing the ball out wide to forward Nerilia Mondesir, who took a shot on goal but Angel City FC goalkeeper Angelina Anderson made the save. Just five minutes later, Dahlien was able to capitalize on another opportunity and find the back of the net.

In the 24th minute, defender Phoebe McClernon entered the match for defender Lauren Barnes. Reign FC entered halftime with a 1-0 lead and made two substitutes for the second half - goalkeeper Claudia Dickey came in for goalkeeper Cassie Miller and midfielder Ainsley McCammon entered the match for forward Nérilia Mondesir.

The second-half subs continued in the 61st minute with non-roster invitee Sofia Cedeno entering the match for Adames, defender Hanna Glas for Curry and first-year defender Emily Mason for Van der Jagt. In the 70th minute, defender Julia Lester entered the match for Holmes and non-roster invitee Kailyn Dudukovic subbed in for Meza. In the 80th minute, Reign FC made its final round of substitutes - non-roster invitees Moira Kelley, Sunshine Fontes and Phoenix Miranda came on for Bugg, Dahlien and Mercado.

In the 86th minute, Angel City FC forward Casey Phair scored the game-tying goal with her head off a cross from inside the box.

Reign FC will return to Seattle to continue its preparation for the 2025 NWSL season, with the club kicking off the year at home against NJ/NY Gotham FC on March 15. Single-match tickets are now available here.

Starting XI

Cassie Miller (GK), Lauren Barnes © (D), Jordyn Bugg (D), Madison Curry (D), Shae Holmes (D), Maddie Mercado (M), Sam Meza (M), Olivia Van der Jagt (M), Maddie Dahlien (F), Nérilia Mondesir (F), Emeri Adames (F)

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.