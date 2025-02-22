Bay FC Continues Improvement in Final Coachella Valley Invitational Match

February 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

INDIO, Calif. - Bay FC closed out the preseason match schedule this afternoon against the San Diego Wave in a match that featured a new lineup and a return to action for goalkeeper Melissa Lowder. Bay saw many of the better chances throughout the match, but an unfortunate bounce led to a 90th minute score for San Diego as Bay fell 1-0 in the match.

Despite the final score, head coach Albertin Montoya was very pleased with his squad. Balancing a roster that was nursing a couple injuries while also trying to find the best fit for a few of the newer players, Montoya experimented with a new 3-5-2 formation, led by the three center back lineup of Joelle Anderson, Abby Dahlkemper and Kelli Hubly.

"I had a different starting lineup every game and this is a great way to give players opportunities, good looks, [find] where they feel comfortable," said Montoya. "Importantly, we believe in everyone on this field that can come in and step in and make a difference. And we put them in a new formation, and they threw it out there and we had some really good moments, so it's really encouraging."

Holding down the goal behind that new lineup was goalkeeper Melissa Lowder. The veteran netminder saw her first game action since suffering a tear to her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) last March. She showed no hesitation in her return, continuously setting up her defense and challenging any ball that came in her way.

"It felt really good to be back, said Lowder. "I felt confident, I felt confident in my knee feeling strong, and it was just really awesome to be back with the girls."

The new formation did not hamper the teams' efforts. Bay managed to control much of the possession, especially in the second half. Led by forwards Penelope Hocking, Asisat Oshoala and rookie Karlie Lema, the Bay offense had the better opportunities of the day. In the 10th minute, a flurry of shots inside the San Diego Wave penalty box nearly put Bay ahead, with forward Tess Boade having the best chance, going one-on-one with the goalkeeper before just missing wide.

The second half really came together for Bay as the players put into practice a lot of the tactics and strategy they had been working on throughout the preseason. As the forwards and midfield pressured the San Diego backline, they forced turnovers that led to several opportunities. Oshoala and Lema combined for five shots in the half.

The club will now return to the Bay area for the final two weeks of preseason. The 2025 NWSL Season kicks off for Bay FC on the road against the Utah Royals March 15 at 4:30 p.m. PT. The home schedule begins at PayPal Park March 22 when Bay FC hosts Racing Louisville at 7 p.m. PT for the Home Opener, presented by Sutter Health.

Season, single-game and group tickets are now available for Bay FC matches at PayPal Park. For more information visit BayFC.com.

QUOTES

Bay FC Head Coach Albertin Montoya

On today's match vs. San Diego...

"Very pleased with today's performance. Our intensity and the level of play has just gotten better day after day. And to finish off the two weeks of preseason that we've had with this effort and mentality was very good for us. I thought in the first half we had some really good counters in the way we were trying to create opportunities for ourselves, and we just didn't put those chances away. That final third pass, which was something we continue to talk about, needs to be a little bit better. In the second half, our group that came in was a little bit more aggressive in stepping up and making it very difficult for them to play and we created chances from that as well. I told the group I can live with this; this is our best performance yet. That's why it's the preseason - we've got about a month left and continue building on that. It was a good game."

On experimenting with different formations in preseason play...

"We went with a 3-5-2 [formation] - something that they actually haven't necessarily played, not with this group - we haven't played it together. Trained it a little bit this week, but this is kind of what we're doing in preseason trying a little 3-5-2 we're trying a few different formations and throughout the week, we had different lineups. I had a different starting lineup every game and this is a great way to give players opportunities, good looks, [find] where they feel comfortable. Importantly, we believe in everyone on this field that can come in and step in and make a difference. And we put them in a new formation and they threw it out there and we had some really good moments, so it's really encouraging."

On Melissa Lowder's first game action since her season-ending injury in 2024...

"I was so happy for Melissa. She's put so much work into getting back healthy, and it's always difficult coming back from an ACL. But she came in and we threw her right into the game and she was confident. Did very well. Timed the balls perfectly. We were pleasantly surprised. But again, I told her before the game, this is where you lit it up last year, this is what got you to this team last year, this setting, go do the same thing, and that's what she did. She just enjoyed her time back on the field and made the most of it. So really happy for her and she deserves it. She put a lot of work into it in the offseason."

Bay FC Goalkeeper Melissa Lowder

On her first game action since her season-ending injury in 2024...

"It felt really good to be back. I felt confident, I felt confident in my knee feeling strong, and it was just really awesome to be back with the girls."

On her mindset the first time the ball came her way...

"Honestly not much. I try not to overthink it - it was an opportunity that came across very quickly and [I] didn't have a whole lot of time to mentally prepare and you just have to jump in and not overthink it."

On the impact of the team trying a new formation in preseason camp...

"It did change the game a little bit, but the principles for what I needed to do and where I needed my mind to be are the same and I try to just prepare the same regardless of what we're doing on the field."

Bay FC Defender Caprice Dydasco

On today's match...

"I thought this was another good building block building into preseason, I think this is [providing] a lot of good learning moments, and it's just awesome and positive, because we keep getting better and better each game. And we're still learning each other. We've got new pieces this year and so it's exciting that we were making that positive improvement and we've still got three more weeks, so only learning from here."

On the club testing a new formation and style of play...

"We did not train at all in it - and we kind of just had to deal with our numbers that we had and this was the best formation. And I thought we were really dangerous. To play like this and not even training in it is so exciting, so we might have another lineup and formation that we can fall back to in season.

On the club's progress in camp so far...

"I think we've been on the road for a really long time, but this gave us a chance to get to know each other off the field as well as on the field. And I think the new girls have gelled with us so well. It's just showing on the field that we really are tight knit group on and off the field. It's been a great improvement."

NWSL Exhibition Match Report

Match: Bay FC vs San Diego Wave

Date: February 22, 2025

Venue: Empire Polo Club, Indio, California

Kickoff: 11:05 p.m. PT

Weather: 78 degrees, Sunny

Scoring Summary

Goals 1 2 F

San Diego 0 1 1

Bay FC 0 0 0

First Half Lineup:

Lowder, Anderson, Dahlkemper, Hubly, Hill, Huff, Pickett, Boade, Dydasco, Hocking, Lema

Second Half Lineup:

Lowder (75'), Anderson, Dahlkemper, Hubly, Paulson, Huff, Shepherd, Conti, Dydasc, Lema, Oshoala

