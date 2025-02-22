San Diego Wave FC Earn 1-0 Win over Bay FC in the Coachella Valley Invitational

February 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







Indio, Calif. - San Diego Wave FC earned a 1-0 win over Bay FC to close out its preseason at the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational.

Midfielder María Sánchez scored the game winning goal for the Wave in the 90th minute after non-rostered player Jordyn Fusco took a shot from the edge of the box that was saved on the goalline by a Bay FC defender. Sánchez was there to score the rebound and help the Club secure a win in its final match of CVI.

San Diego now turns its attention to the 2025 NWSL Regular Season, opening on March 16 against Angel City FC in Los Angeles. The Wave will then host their home opener at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, March 22, at 7 p.m. PT against the Utah Royals. Tickets are available here.

Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook

Notes:

San Diego's starting lineup featured GK Haračić, D Morroni, D Armstrong, D Wesley ©, D Cecil (non-rostered player), M McCaskill, M Dali, M Sánchez, F Barcenas, F Ascanio, and F Cascarino.

Midfielder María Sánchez scored the first goal of the Coachella Valley Invitational for the Wave.

Midfielder Kenza Dali made her first start and appearance with San Diego.

Defender Kennedy Wesley captained the team for the first time in her professional career.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 22, 2025

San Diego Wave FC Earn 1-0 Win over Bay FC in the Coachella Valley Invitational - San Diego Wave FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.