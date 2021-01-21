Reign Announce Home Opener and Updated Preseason Schedule

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have announced the date of their home opener for the 2020-21 regular season, as well as an updated preseason schedule.

The Reign will hold its 2020-21 regular-season home opener on February 12 against the Tucson Roadrunners. That game, to be held at Toyota Sports Performance Center, will begin at 6:00 p.m. The Reign will announce their full regular-season schedule in the coming days.

Additionally, Ontario will play five preseason contests against four different opponents, beginning this Friday against the San Jose Barracuda at 3:00 p.m. Included in the schedule are games against San Jose, Tucson and Bakersfield, as well as a rescheduled game against San Diego. All Reign home games during the 2020-21 season will be played at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, CA.

The Reign's full 2021 preseason schedule is listed below -

Date Event Time Location

Friday, 1/22 Home vs. San Jose 3:00 p.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

Sunday, 1/24 Home vs. Tucson 1:00 p.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

Monday, 1/25 Home vs. Tucson 1:00 p.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

Friday, 1/29 Away @ San Diego 6:00 p.m. Honda Center (Anaheim, CA)

Saturday, 1/30 Home vs. Bakersfield 5:00 p.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

In alignment with the LA Kings, all Ontario Reign team activities at Toyota Sports Performance Center will be closed to the public and media until further notice.

More information regarding a 2020-21 regular-season schedule, playoff format and AHLTV will be released at a later date.

