San Diego Gulls Announce Rescheduled Preseason Game

January 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has rescheduled their preseason contest against the Ontario Reign for Friday, Jan. 29 at Honda Center (6 p.m. PT).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.