San Diego Gulls Announce Rescheduled Preseason Game
January 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has rescheduled their preseason contest against the Ontario Reign for Friday, Jan. 29 at Honda Center (6 p.m. PT).
Check out the San Diego Gulls Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2021
- San Diego Gulls Announce Rescheduled Preseason Game - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Announce Home Opener and Updated Preseason Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Entwistle and Johnson Join Blackhawks Taxi Squad - Rockford IceHogs
- 32 Players to Attend the Laval Rocket Training Camp - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.