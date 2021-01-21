Anaheim Ducks Assign Three to Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned goaltender Anthony Stolarz, center Isac Lundestrom and defenseman Kodie Curran to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Stolarz, 27 (1/20/94), has gone 6-7-4 with two shutouts, a 2.99 goals-against average (GAA) and .910 save percentage (SV%) in 26 NHL games with Anaheim, Edmonton and Philadelphia. The 6-6, 230-pound goaltender made his Ducks debut Mar. 11, 2020 vs. St. Louis, stopping 33-of-35 shots. Stolarz spent the majority of last season with San Diego, posting a 21-12-6 record, setting a new AHL career high in SV% (.922) and tying a personal best in wins.

Originally selected by Philadelphia in the second round (45th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Stolarz owns a 71-53-19 record with three shutouts in 152 career AHL games with San Diego and Lehigh Valley. Signed to a two-year contract extension Jan. 7, Stolarz has appeared in two AHL All-Star Classics (2019-20 and 2015-16).

Lundestrom, 22 (11/6/99), began the 2020-21 season with Anaheim, appearing in two contests. The 6-0, 187-pound forward has recorded six assists (0-6=6) in 32 career NHL games with the Ducks. In 2019-20, the Gallivare, Sweden native recorded four assists in 15 games with Anaheim. He also recorded 6-15=21 points and four PIM in 43 AHL games with San Diego, ranking tied for second among San Diego leaders in game-winning goals (3) and tied for sixth in assists.

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Lundestrom has tallied 6-21=27 points and six PIM in 55 career AHL games with the Gulls. He has also recorded three points (1-2=3) in seven Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Curran, 30 (12/18/89), played the last two seasons with Rogle BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), collecting 24-62=86 points with a +13 rating and 91 penalty minutes (PIM) in 97 games. The 6-2, 200-pound blueliner was named the SHL's 2019-20 MVP and Defenseman of the Year after picking up 12-37=49 points with a +8 rating in 48 games. Curran led SHL defensemen in points and assists last season, while also recording the most points of any foreign-born player.

Signed as a free agent June 1, 2020, Curran spent the last four years in Europe, including back-to-back championship stints in Norway (Storhamar in 2017-18) and Denmark (Esbjerg in 2016-17). A native of Calgary, Alberta, Curran's most recent North American campaign came in 2015-16 when he earned 7-22=29 points in 63 combined games with Hartford (AHL) and Greenville (ECHL).

