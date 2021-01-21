Eagles Ink Goaltender Gahagen to AHL Contract

January 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed goaltender Parker Gahagen to an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season. Gaghagen is in his third professional season after concluding a four-year career at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

A two-time AHA All-Conference selection during his time with Army, Gahagen began the 2020-21 campaign with the Eagles' ECHL affiliate the Utah Grizzlies. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound netminder has posted a record of 1-1-1 with Utah, to go along with a 2.12 goals-against average and a .930 save-percentage. Gahagen has already seen action in seven career AHL contests during previous stints with the Toronto Marlies and San Jose Barracuda. The 27-year-old registered new career highs during the 2019-20 season with the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers, going 10-4-0 with a 1.81 GAA, a .939 save-percentage and a pair of shutouts.

Colorado is set to begin the 2020-21 regular season with a matchup against the Stockton Heat on Friday, February 5th at the BEC. Although fans will not be able to attend games at the Budweiser Events Center to begin the season, the Eagles will continue to work with state and local health officials to determine a time in which it is safe to once again welcome fans into the stands at the BEC. In the meantime, every game this season can be heard on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or streamed live on AHLTV.

