32 Players to Attend the Laval Rocket Training Camp

MONTREAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that 32 players will participate in the team's training camp which is set to start on Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Bell Centre in Montreal. The invited players will make their first strides on the ice at 11 a.m. for the first practice. The Rocket training camp will mainly take place at the Bell Centre, but the team will practice at the Brossard Bell Sports Complex on a few occasions during the camp.

Of the 32 players invited, there are three goaltenders, ten defensemen as well as 19 forwards.

The Bell Centre and Montreal Canadiens security and sanitary protocols in place will also applied at all times for the Laval Rocket games and practices.

The Rocket will play intra-squad games on Monday, Jan. 25, on Thursday, Jan. 28 and on Sunday, Jan. 31. No pre-season game is scheduled for the team this year.

