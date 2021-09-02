Reginato and Vance Return to Havoc for 2021-22 Season

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced two 2021-22 signings in Cole Reginato and Carson Vance.

Reginato, 23, is returning for his second professional year after spending his junior years with the St. John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL. In his first season with the Havoc saw the forward get 3 points in 10 games played.

Vance, 25, is another second-year pro returning to the Havoc for the 2021-22 season. The USHL alumni went on to play for Western Michigan University in Divison 1 NCAA hockey before making his debut for the Havoc. Throughout his 20 games for the Havoc, Vance netted 5 assists from the blue-line.

