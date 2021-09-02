Bobcats Sign Forward Joey Strada for 2021-22 Season

Forward Joey Strada with the Des Moines Buccaneers

DANVILLE, IL-- The Vermilion County Bobcats of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) have signed forward Joey Strada to a Training Camp Agreement contract for the 2021- 22 season.

Strada, 21, was a standout scorer at the junior level, accumulating 144 points in 173 games in the North American Hockey League and 38 points in 47 games in the United States Hockey League.

After a brief stint in Sweden, Strada returned to the US for a pair of games with the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc, where he earned an assist.

"Joey had some really good numbers in the USHL, a really hard league to score in," commented Bobcats head coach Mike Watt. "He's a hard worker, plays a 200-foot game. He could be a fan favorite with his work ethic."

A Scottsdale, Arizona native, Strada graduated from Horizon High School before joining the Aberdeen Wings in the NAHL for three seasons. He won the Robertson Cup in 2019, finishing third on the team in scoring with 18 goals and 42 assists. He earned a call-up to the USHL the following season, skating with the Des Moines Buccaneers and Waterloo Black Hawks.

Vermilion County Bobcats season tickets are on sale now at vcbobcats.com. The Bobcats will play 56 games in the SPHL this season, 28 of them on home ice at David S. Palmer Arena in Danville. Questions can be directed to info@vcbobcats.com.

