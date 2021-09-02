Ice Bears Bringing in Forward Leonard

The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed forward Steven Leonard for the team's preseason camp in October. Leonard comes to Knoxville after spending last season in the FPHL with Port Huron and Elmiria. He had five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 20 games in the 2020-21 season.

Steven Leonard."Steven was signed last year, but because of all the players we had available to us he didn't get to keep his spot in training camp," said Ice Bears head coach Jeff Carr. "He's willing to fight. He'll get under your skin."

Prior to his rookie year in the FPHL, Leonard amassed 92 points in 106 career games at Division III UMass-Dartmouth.

"He's a very moldable player," said Carr. "He's going to be able to adapt to whatever we're going to need."

Knoxville will hold its free agent showcase Sept. 24-25 with signed players reporting for camp in October. The Ice Bears will begin their 20th season at the Civic Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 15.

