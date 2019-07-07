Redmond Extends Hit Streak to 9 Straight in Elizabethton Opener

July 7, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Johnson City Cardinals News Release





ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - Chandler Redmond ran his team-high hit streak to nine straight games Sunday evening in Elizabethton. The Gardner-Webb product picked up three hits, including an RBI single, but the Cardinals fell to the rival Elizabethton Twins 7-3.

Johnson City (10-8) outhit Elizabethton (11-8) 9-6. Terry Fuller finished with a pair of base hits. The Cardinals cut an early 4-0 Twins lead down to 4-1 with a run in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Zach Jackson to score Redmond.

The team drew within 4-3 on the RBI single from Redmond to score Mateo Gil and an RBI groundout by Todd Lott to plate Jhon Torres in the top of the sixth. Redmond has now hit safely in 13 of 14 games this season.

In the bottom of the sixth though, the Twins scored three times vs. Cards reliever Enrique Perez to assume a 7-3 lead that would stand the rest of the game. Cardinal starter Francisco Justo (2-1) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on four hits (including two home runs) in the first five innings. He struggled early but set aside nine straight to conclude his evening.

Wilfredo Pereira finished the game on the mound for the Cardinals. The righty was flawless over the final 2.1 innings, leaving the bases loaded for Perez in the sixth before posting 1-2-3 seventh and eighth innings.

Twins starter Prelander Berroa (1-1) got the win after lasting five innings, scattering seven hits and allowing three runs (two earned). Matt Wallner and Chris Mack each went deep for the Twins.

The Cardinals and Twins close the two-game series tomorrow at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. RHP Julio Puello (1-1, 5.74 ERA) is expected to start for the Cardinals. LHP Ryley Widell (0-3, 10.38 ERA) is expected to start for the Twins. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.

Monday will be a Peggy Ann Bakery Dollar Monday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Fans are invited to enjoy $1 hot dogs, chips, candy, popcorn, Dr. Enuf, Pepsi products, and select beer. It will also be Outdoor Night presented By USA Raft and Academy Sports + Outdoors. Representatives will be on hand to share information about outdoor recreation opportunities in the area. Gates will open at 5:30.

The full schedule for this season and season ticket information can be found online at jccardinals.com, or by calling the Cardinals Ticket Office at 423-461-4866.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.