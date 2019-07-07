Braves Come Close But Fall to Burlington

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Braves dropped the opener of a two-game home series against the Burlington Royals, falling 3-1 on Sunday night.

The D-Braves had eight hits and four walks but struggled to plate runs, stranding 11 baserunners. The team had multiple opportunities to score more runs but was unable to add anything besides a Brandon Parker RBI single in the seventh.

It was Burlington who struck first, with a Logan Porter home run in the top of the second followed by an RBI double to give the Royals a 2-0 lead. The D-Braves led off the second inning with a strikeout, but Cody Birdsong lined a single to center field and Ray Hernandez doubled to advance Birdsong to third with just one out. Burlington got out of the jam by turning a double play to end the inning.

The Royals tacked on another run in the fourth inning, with David Hollie hitting a solo shot to left center to make it 3-0. Danville got its first and only run in the seventh inning, with Cody Milligan doubling with two outs and then scoring off Parker's single.

Danville got Willie Carter to third with two outs in the eighth but stranded him and had runners on the corners with one out in the ninth but were likewise unable to score any runs to close the gap.

The loss was the fifth in six games for the D-Braves and drops the team into a tie for last place in the Appalachian League East.

The teams will meet again on Monday night to conclude the series. Danville has an off day on Tuesday before welcoming the Greeneville Reds for a three-game series beginning on Wednesday.

