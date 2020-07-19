RedHawks Rally Back in Ninth Inning, Steal Series Win

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Skinny: In a back-and-forth matchup, the Chicago Dogs stormed back from an early 4-0 deficit to take a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning on a Blake Allemand single. But the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks rallied for three ninth-inning runs and eked out a 7-5 win, also taking their first series win in the process. Brennan Metzger walked with the bases loaded to bring home the eventual game-winning run.

Winning Pitcher: RHP Brent Jones

Losing Pitcher: LHP Adam Choplick

Save: RHP Mitchell Osnowitz

Star of the Game: Luke Westphal. The southpaw made his return to Impact Field with a dominant three innings, racking up five strikeouts without allowing a single run or hit.

Extra Bite: Tyler Ladendorf blasted a solo home run to center field to cue the Dogs' rally in the sixth inning. The Dogs piled up five runs on five hits to take a 5-4 lead at that point. Ladendorf's long ball was his third of the season, tying him with teammate Joey Terdoslavich for the league lead.

