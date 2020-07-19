RedHawks Rally Back in Ninth Inning, Steal Series Win
July 19, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Skinny: In a back-and-forth matchup, the Chicago Dogs stormed back from an early 4-0 deficit to take a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning on a Blake Allemand single. But the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks rallied for three ninth-inning runs and eked out a 7-5 win, also taking their first series win in the process. Brennan Metzger walked with the bases loaded to bring home the eventual game-winning run.
Winning Pitcher: RHP Brent Jones
Losing Pitcher: LHP Adam Choplick
Save: RHP Mitchell Osnowitz
Star of the Game: Luke Westphal. The southpaw made his return to Impact Field with a dominant three innings, racking up five strikeouts without allowing a single run or hit.
Next:
Who? Chicago Dogs vs. Milwaukee Milkmen, Game One
Where? Franklin Field, Franklin, Wisconsin
When? Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. CDT
Pitching matchup? TBD
Broadcast: bit.ly/chidogsradio
Extra Bite: Tyler Ladendorf blasted a solo home run to center field to cue the Dogs' rally in the sixth inning. The Dogs piled up five runs on five hits to take a 5-4 lead at that point. Ladendorf's long ball was his third of the season, tying him with teammate Joey Terdoslavich for the league lead.
